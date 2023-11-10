Judge Temporarily Stops Portland’s Camping Ban
November 9, 2023 4:52PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. – A Multnomah County judge has temporarily stopped Portland’s daytime camping ban from taking effect.
The city was sued by the Oregon Law Center, which claimed the city can’t ban homeless camping unless there’s available shelter space.
The City argued the ban would only be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there are places where people who are homeless can lock up their belongings.
Portland was planning to start enforcement on Monday.
The injunction will remain in place until the lawsuit is complete or she chooses to lift the order.
