Judge Says Georgia’s Congressional And Legislative Districts Are Discriminatory And Must Be Redrawn

October 26, 2023 3:58PM PDT
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says some of Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts are racially discriminatory, ordering the state to draw an additional Black-majority congressional district.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Thursday also ordered the state to draw two new Black-majority state Senate districts and five new Black-majority state House districts.

Jones ordered the state to redraw maps before Dec. 8.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is responding by setting a Nov. 29 special session.

One of Georgia’s 14 congressional seats could shift from Republican to Democratic control.

The Georgia case is part of a wave of litigation after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year stood behind its interpretation of the Voting Rights Act.

