KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Judge Allows Prince Harry’s Snooping Lawsuit Against Publisher Of The Sun Tabloid To Go To Trial

July 27, 2023 3:37AM PDT
Share
Judge Allows Prince Harry’s Snooping Lawsuit Against Publisher Of The Sun Tabloid To Go To Trial
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — A London judge has allowed Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.

Justice Timothy Fancourt says the Duke of Sussex can take his claims to trial on allegations News Group Newspapers used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him.

But the judge has sided with the publisher in rejecting his phone hacking claims.

News Group has argued the lawsuit should be thrown out because the claims were brought after the six-year deadline expired.

The judge says Harry knew enough about phone hacking claims that he could have sued sooner.

More about:
lawsuit
Prince Harry
Snooping

Popular Posts

1

Jury In Kevin Spacey Trial Ends 1st Day Of Deliberations
2

Americans Bump Up Spending In June As Inflation Eases In A Strong Jobs Market
3

Six Siegfried & Roy Tigers Have A New Lifetime Home In Oregon.
4

Basketball Star Giving Back to NW Kids Through "DREAM" Project
5

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Over $6 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders