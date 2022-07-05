Jody Allen: The Blazers Are Not For Sale

PORTLAND, Ore. – Jody Allen reiterates Tuesday that the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks are not for sale.
The chair of both teams says she shares her little brother Paul’s dream of winning championships and that no negotiations for either team are happening either.
She says there will be a time when that changes, but it’s not today.
The Blazers have confirmed that Nike co-founder Phil Knight has made an offer to buy the team.
Statement from Jody Allen pic.twitter.com/oAezfb398o
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 5, 2022
