KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

IRS Plans Limited Rollout Of Free E-File Tax Return System With Invitations To Select Taxpayers

October 17, 2023 1:51PM PDT
Share
IRS Plans Limited Rollout Of Free E-File Tax Return System With Invitations To Select Taxpayers
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS plans to invite a select group of taxpayers across 13 states to try out the agency’s pilot electronic free file tax return system, beginning this January.

Facing intense blowback from private tax preparation companies that have made billions from charging people to use their software — if successful, the introduction of a government-run option could upend the industry and fundamentally change the way taxpayers interact with IRS.

The agency, which is working on implementing state filing into its pilot, estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.

More about:
Free-File
IRS
Taxes

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.57%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
3

Former President Trump Returns To Civil Fraud Trial
4

US Inflation Eased Slightly Last Month As Price Increases Slow Descent
5

How Does Wheeler Continue To Make The City Of Roses Stink?