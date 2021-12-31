Internal Investigation Reveals Former Head Of Police Union Falsely Leaked Information To Media

PORTLAND, Ore– The internal investigation reveals former Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker violated department policy when he leaked a confidential report. The results of the investigation were released yesterday. The information leaked to the press was about a traffic crash hit and run that involved City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty. It turns out the Commissioner was falsely accused.
The investigation also reveals Hunzeker’s action were taken in retaliation for Hardesty’s criticism of police officers. it also states Hunzeker and the other police officers involved did not imply any racial malice. There is no word on what disciplinary action they might face. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says he will make the results of the disciplinary action public because of the attention this situation has received. Usually employee records of every type are held privately.
Earlier this month Commissioner Hardesty filed a $5 million dollar lawsuit against Brian Hunzeker, other officers involved, the Portland Police Association and the city of Portland. In an unprecedented move, she is suing the city that she still works for, for $1 dollar.