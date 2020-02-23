      Weather Alert

Human Remains Found Near Aloha

Feb 22, 2020 @ 8:53pm

Human remains were found Just after noon today, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a wooded area of Aloha.

A person walking in the woods southeast of SW 160th Avenue and SW Tualatin Valley Highway came across the skeletal remains and reported it to law enforcement.

Deputies were on scene quickly and secured the area.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined the remains belong to an adult and NOT Kyron Horman who disappeared in 2010.

