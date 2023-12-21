KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Honda Recalls Over 2.5 Million Cars

December 21, 2023 10:04AM PST
Share
Honda Recalls Over 2.5 Million Cars
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for a range of 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded.

This results in low-density impellers, which can deform the fuel pump body over time — leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker added that it would replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost — but in a staggered approach, with owner notification letters not beginning until February.

More about:
Honda
recall

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
2

Alleged Drug Trafficking Ringleader Released With No Charges
3

Filings For Jobless Claims Tick Up Modestly, Continuing Claims Fall
4

Attorneys Make Final Arguments In Trial Of 3 Washington State Police Officers
5

Christmas Came Early For Portland And YOU Are Paying The Bill