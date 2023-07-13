KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Hollywood Actors Join Screenwriters In Historic Industry-Stopping Strike

July 13, 2023 3:35PM PDT
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors will join screenwriters in a combined strike that will have huge consequences for Hollywood.

Leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors, voted Thursday to strike after contract talks collapsed with the studios and streaming services that hire them.

It’s the first time actors from film and television shows have gone on strike since 1980.

And the first time both actors and writers have been on strike since 1960.

Industry leaders expressed disappointment in a walkout they said comes at the worst possible time.

The group representing studios and streaming services said early Thursday that the actors’ decision to end negotiations was their choice and will hurt thousands financially.

