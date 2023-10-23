Hillsboro High School Student Shot And Killed At House Party.

Hillsboro, Ore. — A Hillsboro High School student lost their life over the weekend in a shooting at a private party. Hillsboro Police have not released any information regarding the incident which happened about 8:00 p.m. in the area of NE 34th Pl and NE Brogden according to police call logs.

In an email sent to parents, Principal Cary Meier conveyed this tragic news, mentioning that the family has not granted permission to disclose the student’s identity. The school plans to inform the student body about the incident during the first period on Monday and will provide support throughout the day.

The school is making the District’s Flight Team available to students. This team comprises specially-trained counselors and mental health specialists, and they will be stationed in the library, ready to engage with students. School counselors will also be on hand to provide assistance. Principal Meier urged parents to send their children to school on Monday, emphasizing the importance of collective grieving and processing during such tragic circumstances.

Principal Meier acknowledged that students will react differently to this news, with some experiencing shock, sadness, anxiety, and anger, while others may not have known the student well and, therefore, may be less impacted. Grief and loss resources are accessible on the District’s website, and information about 24/7 crisis resources is available for those in need of immediate support. Parents are encouraged to reach out to the school if they believe their child requires additional assistance from counselors or grief specialists.

To reassure students, the school will have extra law enforcement and District Office staff on campus on Monday to ensure a secure environment. The matter remains under police investigation, and further details are limited at this time. Principal Meier encouraged students who may possess information relevant to the event to approach him or another member of the administrative team to connect with the school resource officer.