High Wildfire Risk Forecast For This Weekend Around Cascades

Credit: MGN

SEATTLE (AP) – National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions. Officials say east winds will increase late Friday night and persist through the weekend. The conditions make it easy for fires to spread quickly. Several fires started in similar conditions last month including the Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to burn northeast of Seattle, and at times close U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish. Wildfire smoke from existing fires was also expected to impact air quality over the weekend.