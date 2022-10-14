KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

High Wildfire Risk Forecast For This Weekend Around Cascades

October 14, 2022 3:41PM PDT
Share
High Wildfire Risk Forecast For This Weekend Around Cascades
Credit: MGN

SEATTLE (AP) – National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions. Officials say east winds will increase late Friday night and persist through the weekend. The conditions make it easy for fires to spread quickly. Several fires started in similar conditions last month including the Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to burn northeast of Seattle, and at times close U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish. Wildfire smoke from existing fires was also expected to impact air quality over the weekend.

More about:
red flag
risk
wildfire

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
3

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
4

Remains Of 7 Puget Sound Floatplane Crash Victims Identified
5

Twitter Says It Wants Trial Against Musk To Proceed