High School In Washington State Closes After Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Dec 17, 2020 @ 11:34am

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) – Issaquah High School announced it is closing for the remainder of the week on Wednesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The high school says the staff members were last on campus on Tuesday.

The school will shut down for the remaining three day prior to Winter Break.

The closure effects in-person learning, the school’s Light Parade scheduled for Wednesday, meal distribution scheduled for Thursday, and student athletics.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new recommendations for a return to in-person learning.

Under the new recommendations, all students can return to in-person learning when COVID-19 cases represent less than 50 residents per 100,000.

