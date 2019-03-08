Here’s Your Chance to Police the Portland Police
PORTLAND, Ore. – Here’s your chance to have a say in Portland police directives and training.
City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero is looking for people to serve a three year term on the Police Review Board. The board advises the Chief of Police and reviews completed investigations of things like alleged officer misconduct and officer involved shootings.
The time commitment for the board is 40 hours of training and three to 5 hours of volunteer service several times a year.
Here is more information:
|
|
Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero is seeking community members
to serve on the Police Review Board
Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero is seeking community members to serve a three-year term on the Police Review Board. The Board is an advisory body to the Chief of Police and reviews completed administrative investigations of alleged officer misconduct and certain use of force cases, including officer – involved shootings and in – custody deaths. The Board provides recommendations to the Chief as to proposed findings and discipline. The Board may also propose changes to the Chief regarding Police Bureau directives and training.
In 2010, Portland City Council amended City Code 3.20.140 which governs the processes and composition of the Board. This key amendment made the Auditor responsible for recommending community members to City Council for appointment to the Board.
The Board is comprised of voting members and advisory members. Voting members include police personnel, a representative of the Independent Police Review, and a community member. Advisory members include police personnel, and other City of Portland personnel. Members hear evidence presented from a number of perspectives to vote on recommendations that go before the Chief. The time commitment is 40 hours of training, and three to five hours of volunteer service several times per year.
Applications are available at the Independent Police Review’s office as well as on the website athttp://www.portlandoregon.gov/ipr. Candidates must be Portland, Oregon residents or business owners. Applications must be received at our office in City Hall by 5:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019. Delivery can be by mail or in person at 1221 SW 4th Avenue, Room 140, Portland OR, 97204, or through email at IPR@portlandoregon.gov or fax at 503-823-4571. If you have any questions, please call Irene Konev, Senior Community Outreach Coordinator at 503-823-0926