Here’s Your Chance to Police the Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. – Here’s your chance to have a say in Portland police directives and training.

City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero is looking for people to serve a three year term on the Police Review Board. The board advises the Chief of Police and reviews completed investigations of things like alleged officer misconduct and officer involved shootings.

The time commitment for the board is 40 hours of training and three to 5 hours of volunteer service several times a year.

Here is more information: