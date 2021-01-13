Help Requested To Identify Parkrose Neighborhood Murder Victim
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify a man who was murdered in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Officers responded to shots fired on 100th Avenue near Sandy Boulevard around 4:15 on Tuesday morning.
Investigators have released a picture of this tattoo from the victim’s left arm. He’s described as light skinned, possibly Hispanic in his 30’s, 5’11” and 169lbs with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Athletic Dept. 21” printed on the front in blue letters, with blue and white stripes on both arms of the sweatshirt, dark jeans and black boots.
Anyone with tips is asked to contacted Detective Travis Law at [email protected] or (503) 823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781.