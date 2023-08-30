KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Group Has Been “Saving the Whales” Since 1967!

August 30, 2023 11:47AM PDT
Picture credit American Cetacean Society

The American Cetacean Society has a mission:  to educate everyone about keeping whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other sea creatures safe. They’ve been recognized as the first conservation group with this focus.   They were formed a few years before Greenpeace started it’s Save the Whales campaign.

Joy Primrose is president of the Oregon chapter.  We talked to her about the state of whales here on the West Coast.  You can hear that here:

 

The American Cetacean Society has tips on how we can help sea life thrive.  You can find it here.

Picture from American Cetacean Society
Picture by American Cetacean Society

 

