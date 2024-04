A great white shark is wishing they had “freed Willy” someplace away from him, when a grandmother “Killer Whale” gave Jaws the business. Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4ODcn5rPP0/?utm_source=ig_web_button_native_share

The post Great White Shark Has A Killer Whale Of A Time appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.