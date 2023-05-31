Governor Kotek Provides Update On GOP Walkout Negotiations

Salem, Ore – Governor Tina Kotek has announced that negotiations with Senate Republican leadership to resolve their ongoing walkout have reached an impasse after more than a week of talks. In an update to the public, she shared the following statement:

“Over the past nine days, I have engaged in discussions with all four legislative caucuses, held five meetings with Senate Republican Leader Knopp, and maintained ongoing conversations with leaders from both parties in the Senate and House. I carefully considered everyone’s concerns and approached the negotiations in good faith, aiming to address specific process issues raised by Senate Republicans and advance several of their legislative priorities. I presented a sincere proposal based on the Senate Republicans’ priorities and concerns, which included compromises by the Senate President and Speaker of the House on various process and policy matters. I made no promises I couldn’t fulfill.

“After a week of constructive conversations and continued efforts to collaborate with the Senate Republican caucus to advance their priorities, I am disappointed to hear from Senator Knopp that there is no way forward unless House Bill 2002 undergoes significant amendments or is scrapped entirely. It is evident from our discussions that negotiating on House Bill 2002 is not an option. The bill has already passed the House and is scheduled for a floor vote in the Senate, where it enjoys broad support. Today marks the start of the fifth week of the Senate Republican walkout, making it the longest in Oregon’s history. While there is still a window for Senate Republicans to return to the negotiating table and achieve some of their policy goals for the session, time is rapidly running out.”