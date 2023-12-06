KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Google Launches Gemini, Upping The Stakes In The Global AI Race

December 6, 2023 10:14AM PST
(Associated Press) – Google took its next leap in artificial intelligence Wednesday with the launch of project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave in human-like ways that’s likely to intensify the debate about the technology’s potential promise and perils.

The rollout will unfold in phases, with less sophisticated versions of Gemini called “Nano” and “Pro” being immediately incorporated into Google’s AI-powered chatbot Bard and its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

The most advanced version of Gemini, called “Ultra,” will be released early next year and be deployed to juice up Google’s chatbot with a product called “Bard Advanced.”

