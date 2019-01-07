Golden Globe Winners
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 5:46 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for 'Shallow - A Star is Born' Lady Gaga poses with the trophy in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here are ALL the winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes!  Here are all the winners from the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

A Star is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma — WINNER

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book — WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Animated Motion Picture

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER

 

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book — WINNER

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All The Stars,” Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)

“Revelation,” Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’ (Dolly Parton)

“Shallow,” A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson) — WINNER

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War (Annie Lennox)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quite Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man — WINNER

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Return

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Shoplifters

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma — WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans — WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Troy Sivan (L) and guest attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

Highlights from the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh Monologue:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHw4qKeRoLM

 

Bohemian Rapsody wins Best Picture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0vJojw2aTI

 

Rami Malek wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrmoL_1xU_M

 

Sandra Oh wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X07hPXVFOI4

 

Regina King wins Best Supporting Actress:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjx_bRvjIHo

 

“Shallow” wins Best Original Song:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXldkHejcNQ

 

Lady Gaga and Marc Ronson win (Golden Globes Press Room):  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skK4zCohDAc

 

Mark Ronson Tweet:  https://twitter.com/MarkRonson/status/1082103384306581504

 

Lady Gaga Tweet: https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/1082153398701481984

 

Fiji Water Girl Huffington Post article:  https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/fiji-water-girl-golden-globes_us_5c32c317e4b0733528343f1b

Fiji Water Girl Buzzfeed Article:  https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/fiji-girl-slay-me

 

 

 

The stars came out for the big Golden Globe Awards last night. As with all of these shows, there seems to be at least one surprise and one snub. In this case, the snub seems to be “A Star Is Born.” It did not win for Best Picture, or Best Director or Best Actor and Actress for Bradley Cooper or Lady Gaga.

Biggest snub of the night was A Star Is Born which was nominated a bunch of times but only won for best song for “Shallow”.

Bohemian Rhapsody” took best picture, drama,

The stars came out for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.  I, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Comedy or Musical: “Green Book”

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign Language Film: “Roma”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Animated: `’Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Original Song: “Shallow,” `’A Star Is Born”

TELEVISION

Drama: “The Americans”

Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: `’The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

For complete coverage of the Golden Globes visit: www.apnews.com/GoldenGlobeAwards

AP-WF 1/6/2019 22:51

 

 

