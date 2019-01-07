Golden Globe Winners

Here are ALL the winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes! Here are all the winners from the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
A Star is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma — WINNER
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book — WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Animated Motion Picture
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book — WINNER
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All The Stars,” Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)
“Revelation,” Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’ (Dolly Parton)
“Shallow,” A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson) — WINNER
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War (Annie Lennox)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quite Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man — WINNER
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Return
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Shoplifters
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma — WINNER
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans — WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Series Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method — WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
The stars came out for the big Golden Globe Awards last night. As with all of these shows, there seems to be at least one surprise and one snub. In this case, the snub seems to be “A Star Is Born.” It did not win for Best Picture, or Best Director or Best Actor and Actress for Bradley Cooper or Lady Gaga.
Biggest snub of the night was A Star Is Born which was nominated a bunch of times but only won for best song for “Shallow”.
Bohemian Rhapsody” took best picture, drama,
The stars came out for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. I, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
FILM
Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Comedy or Musical: “Green Book”
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Foreign Language Film: “Roma”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Animated: `’Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Original Song: “Shallow,” `’A Star Is Born”
TELEVISION
Drama: “The Americans”
Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: `’The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
—
For complete coverage of the Golden Globes visit: www.apnews.com/GoldenGlobeAwards
