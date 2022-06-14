German Food Chain Gustav’s Closing

(Portland, OR) — The owner of the German food restaurant chain Gustav’s has announced they’re closing some restaurants. Suzeanne Briede posted on the company’s website that after working through cancer recovery, she’s closing after 34 years in business. The Gustav’s in Clackamas will close on July 11th. The Gustav’s in Vancouver remains open. Their lower cost Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing will close on June 26th. The Bargarten at Keizer Station remains open.
To our valued guests,
With measured emotion, I share a tough decision that I have made due to recent health issues. As I continue to work through cancer recovery, I have concluded that it is time for me to take a different path in life, so after 34 years in the business, I will eventually be a guest rather than an operator!
I am thankful for the support you have shown Gustav’s Clackamas over the last 28 years; it has been our pleasure to serve you and your families.
Many excellent, committed, loyal, and caring staff have made my restaurant experience fun, rewarding, memorable, and fulfilling. I am grateful for the many people who have been a part of our success.
The last day of operation for Gustav’s at Clackamas will be July 11th. We hope to see you during our final days.
Our Gustav’s location at Vancouver remains open, we would love to see you there!
Thank you for your support of our business and our team members!
Suzeanne Briede