Gas Station Employee Shot And Killed During Alleged Robbery

Sep 27, 2021 @ 10:29am

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at a gas station near the intersection of 148th Street and Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the store and shot the employee working inside.

The employee died at the scene. Detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the gas station.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call 911.

