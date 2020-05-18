Four Arrested, 24 Cited For Illegal Street Racing
Strugar, Vargas-Sanchez, Lewis, Starks (from left to right)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four drivers were arrested and 24 were cited for illegal street racing in Portland on Sunday night. Police stopped 27 cars during an enforcement mission in North and Northeast Portland.
The suspects arrested are: 18-year-old Daniel Strugar, 18-year-old Brandon Vargas-Sanchez, 29-year-old Alexander Lewis, and 31-year-old Troy Starks. All of them are charged with reckless driving and three of the suspects also face reckless endangerment. Lewis is also charged with being under the influence of intoxicants.
Portland Police North Precinct, the Traffic Division, Air Support Unit, Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office participated in the patrols.
Police say they will continue to enforce the laws against individuals who are suspected of participating in illegal street racing.