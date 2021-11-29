Former State Rep. Akasha Lawrence Spencer Named State Senator For District 18

PORTLAND, Ore. – Commissioners Monday in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties unanimously voted to appoint Akasha Lawrence Spencer as the new state senator for District 18.
Lawrence Spencer is a former state representative and will take office immediately.
“I am incredibly grateful to the people of Senate District 18 for their tireless support and to the county commissioners for casting their votes in my favor,” said Senator-designate Lawrence Spence. “Trust that I will continue to boldly push forward on the life-changing policy that will uplift our community, our district, and all Oregonians.”
She replaces former Senator Ginny Burdick who resigned last month.
“We are tremendously excited to welcome Senator-designate Akasha Lawrence Spence as the newest member of the Oregon Senate Democrats,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “As a state representative, Senator-designate Lawrence Spence proved very effective for her constituents and for Oregon during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all very fortunate for her return to public service and I look forward to working with her on important issues in 2022.”