Former President Trump Loses Bid To Halt January 6 Lawsuits While He Fights Criminal Charges In 2020 Election Case

April 18, 2024 4:39PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has lost a bid to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday denied a request from the Republican’s lawyers to put the civil cases on hold indefinitely while the criminal case accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden plays out.

The lawsuits brought by Democratic lawmakers and police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seek civil damages for harm they say they suffered during the attack.

