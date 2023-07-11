KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former President Trump Can Be Held Liable In Writer’s Defamation Lawsuit After Justice Department Reverses Course

July 11, 2023 4:34PM PDT
Share
Former President Trump Can Be Held Liable In Writer’s Defamation Lawsuit After Justice Department Reverses Course
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its position that Donald Trump can’t be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he was president when he made the comments.

The department filed a letter Tuesday with the judge presiding over a lawsuit columnist E. Jean Carroll filed in Manhattan federal court in 2020 and said it no longer has “sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump in his statements about Carroll’s claims was motivated by more than an insignificant desire to serve the U.S. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.

More about:
former President Trump
lawsuit
Liable

Popular Posts

1

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
2

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
3

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures
4

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
5

Federal Reserve Minutes: Some Officials Wanted To Raise Interest Rates Last Month