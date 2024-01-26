Former Blazer Damian Lillard Named All-Star Game Starter For First Time

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Associated Press) – The NBA has announced the starters for next month’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Lakers star LeBron James is the first player to be named to 20 All-Star teams after being selected for the Western Conference.

James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star Game appearances.

He will be joined by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Suns forward Kevin Durant, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the voting and will be joined by teammate Damian Lillard as members of the Eastern Conference.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton are also starting for the East.

The reserve selections from each conference will be voted on by NBA head coaches and announced on February 1st.