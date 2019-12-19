Flood Watch In Portland Area; Ice Causing School Delays In Gorge
Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Watch for the Portland Metro area as we expect heavy rains over the next few days. This morning ice is causing some school delays in the Gorge. Some schools on two hour late openings include Hood River, Skamania, Stevenson-Carson, and the Mill A School district. See the full updated list of school closures here.
More from NWS Portland:
Flood Watch
Flood Watch National Weather Service Portland OR
1229 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT WILL LIKELY
CAUSE SOME MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS AND RIVERS...
Heavy rain Thursday night through Friday night may result in
flooding of creeks and rivers. The areas of most concern are
creeks and rivers draining the Coast Range and Willapa Hills,
along with the south Washington and North Oregon Cascades
foothills. Localized flooding could also affect inland valleys
all the way from Longview to Eugene.
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-
Western Columbia River Gorge-Willapa Hills-South Washington Coast-
I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
1229 PM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest
Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest
Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon
Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest
Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North
Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, South
Willamette Valley, and Western Columbia River Gorge. In
Southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in
Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South
Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge, and Willapa
Hills.
* From Thursday evening through Sunday morning
* Heavy rain Thursday night through Friday night will cause sharp
rises on many creeks and rivers. The heaviest rain will be in
the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, along with the south
Washington and north Oregon Cascade foothills, with totals of 3
to 8 inches. Amounts for inland locations, including Longview,
Portland, Salem, and Eugene, will be 2 to 4 inches. Creek and
river flooding is possible starting early Friday morning.
Slower-responding rivers won`t see a flood threat until
Saturday or Sunday.
* There is still low confidence in which rivers will be most
affected, but the rivers of greatest concern based on the latest
forecasts include the Grays in Wahkiakum County, the Siletz and
Alsea in Lincoln County, and the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton
Counties. Johnson Creek in the Portland metro area is also
forecast to crest near flood stage. Any river flooding is
expected to be minor.
* Flooding of creeks and flood-prone roads in both urban and rural
areas could affect travel Thursday night through Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
from rapidly moving landslides.