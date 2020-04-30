FDA Expected Expected To Issue Emergency Authorization For Remdesivir
The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says he expects quick approval of a new experimental drug that showed promising signs in treating patients with COVID-19. Anthony Fauci said on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday that he anticipates the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of Remdesivir to happen “reasonably soon.” The drug was shown in a major study to shorten recovery time of hospitalized patients. Fauci says the drug’s manufacturer has committed to scaling production of the drug as quickly as possible as the world hunts for an effective treatment and ultimately a vaccine. Providence St. Vincent and Providence Portland medical centers are the only locations in Oregon where COVID-19 patients can be enrolled in a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of Remdesivir.