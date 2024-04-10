KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FCC: Internet Providers Must Now Be Transparent About Fees, Pricing

April 10, 2024 9:58AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Internet service providers will be required to be more transparent about the cost and performance of their internet service packages, thanks to new FCC rules that take effect this week.

The new required pricing labels are modeled on nutritional labels and are meant to help consumers comparison shop and avoid junk fees.

They will be mandated at every point of sale, both in persona, and online, the FCC said, beginning April 10.

