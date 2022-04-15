      Weather Alert

Farmers In Pacific Northwest Worried About Cold Snap And The Impact On Fruit

Apr 15, 2022 @ 1:30pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A hovering arctic jet stream has brought biting cold, snow, rain and hail that is concerning growers across central Washington’s Yakima Valley.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports grower Mike Saunders with Apple King-Pro Orchard Management said orchards were laden with snow on Wednesday, an unusual sight.

Freezing temperatures began early this week with another cold snap expected next week.

Growers have been using wind machines and smudge pots to warm the apple, pear and cherry orchards.

Washington State Tree Fruit Association spokesperson Tim Kovis says the trees there are in bloom but the cold is keeping the bees from pollinating, which is the biggest concern.

