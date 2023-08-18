Fairs, Floats, and Whales!

Rodeo, rides, corndogs, and plenty of family fun at the Clackamas County Fair, which runs through the weekend. The Southwest Washington fair is in Chehalis, Klickitat County fair and rodeo is also happening. The Jade International Night Market is at Portland Community College Southeast Campus Saturday 1-9. The Multicultural Kids Festival is Sunday from noon to 6 at Ventura Park on SE 113th Ave in Portland. It’s a free event focusing on music, dance, fashion, and talent.

For big kids…aka adults, there is the 2023 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby Saturday 10-4 at Mt Tabor Park. More than 40 teams of racers hurtle down a closed course in hand-built vehicles, powered only by one push at the top of the hill, and the force of gravitational pull. The Portland Goth Float is Saturday. It goes from Barton Park to Carver Park. The five-hour float is super popular so get there early to get parking.

This is not prime time to watch whales but they can be found! The San Juan Islands this weekend is one of the better bets to see Orcas, but Oregon’s coast is where you’ll see gray whales at odd times of the year.