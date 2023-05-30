KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ex-Trump White House Official Peter Navarro To Go On Trial In September In Jan. 6 Contempt Case

May 30, 2023 4:12PM PDT
FILE – Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of the media outside the federal court in Washington, Aug. 31, 2022. Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

He has pleaded not guilty.

