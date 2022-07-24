      Weather Alert
Emergency Declarations Issued in Multnomah County And Portland

Jul 24, 2022 @ 1:23pm
Credit: KGW (File)

Multnomah County and the The City of Portland have issued emergency declarations ahead of the long stretch of hot weather this week. City and County leaders are planning to open overnight cooling shelters as soon as Tuesday. They are also providing other cooling options. Many libraries throughout Portland will remain open until 8 pm Monday night.
Those library locations include:

Albina: 216 N.E. Knott St.

Capitol Hill, 10723 S.W. Capitol Hwy.

Fairview-Columbia: 1520 N.E. Village St.

Gregory Heights: 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd.

Kenton: 8226 N. Denver Ave.

North Portland: 512 N. Killingsworth St.

Northwest: 2300 N.W. Thurman St.

Rockwood: 17917 S.E. Stark St.

Sellwood-Moreland: 7860 S.E. 13th Ave.

St. Johns: 7510 N. Charleston Ave.

Troutdale: 2451 S.W. Cherry Park Rd.

Woodstock: 6008 S.E. 49th Ave.

