Eagle Creek, OR. One person was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in rural Clackamas County. Sheriff’s Deputies and fire crews found the victim in a field off of Southeast Howlett Road near Highway 211 in Eagle Creek just before 6 p.m. Thursday night. Some neighbors reported hearing screams followed by gunshots before police arrived. There is no word on the victim’s condition or identity. It’s not clear if police have made any arrests.