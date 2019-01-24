Drunk Coyotes

Have you ever seen a drunk coyote? They have in Ballard. The neighborhood paper—My Ballard—-reported on a woman who had used craft beer to create a snail trap for her yard. She filled up some bowls with the beer. She realized they were empty pretty fast so she refilled them. The next morning she saw two coyotes lapping up the beer. A King County wildlife biologist says YES, coyotes can get drunk. It’s funny to talk about but you don’t want to go near them…drunk or sober. Make noise and keep your distance.

https://www.myballard.com/2019/01/16/coyotes-sample-craft-beer-from-ballard-residents-front-yard/