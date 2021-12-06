      Weather Alert

Dog Dies One Person Hospitalized In Wilsonville Apt. Fire

Dec 6, 2021 @ 7:54am

WILSONVILLE, Ore– One person was sent to the Oregon Burn Center at Emanuel Hospital.  A dog died in the fire at an apartment complex on Ashland Drive.  Two other people were treated at the scene. The fire was concentrated mainly to a second floor unit.  A third story unit received some damage.  People fled the fire by getting out of the building through the balcony. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue were able to get the fire under control by 6:00 A.M.

The cause is under investigation. The second story unit is not habitable.

TAGS
Ashland Drive Burned dog dead fire
Popular Posts
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster
How Concerned Should You Be About The New Omicron Variant?
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Dozens Of Oregon Workers Fired For Not Getting COVID Shot
Fourth Student Dies From Michigan High School Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On