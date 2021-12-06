Dog Dies One Person Hospitalized In Wilsonville Apt. Fire

WILSONVILLE, Ore– One person was sent to the Oregon Burn Center at Emanuel Hospital. A dog died in the fire at an apartment complex on Ashland Drive. Two other people were treated at the scene. The fire was concentrated mainly to a second floor unit. A third story unit received some damage. People fled the fire by getting out of the building through the balcony. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue were able to get the fire under control by 6:00 A.M.
The cause is under investigation. The second story unit is not habitable.