Nigel Jaquiss, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for Willamette Week, discusses with Lars about a new system that would require employees to clock in and clock out using their own fingerprint. That being said, are fingerprint readers easy to hack and if so should we be more concerned about giving away components of our identity so easily? Listen below for more.

