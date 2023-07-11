KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Do “Not” Chicken Sandwiches Taste Like Chicken?

July 11, 2023 7:20AM PDT
Photo by Veronica Carter

Dave’s Hot Chicken is testing some new Cauliflower Bites and “Not Chicken Sandwiches” around the Portland area.   Dave’s is a nationwide chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches.  The menu is pretty small, chicken, fries, slaw, mac and cheese, and the likes.   They’ve decided to try out an option for those who don’t eat meat, or who want to cut out some of the fat.   They’re testing out cauliflower-based products in six cities in Oregon:  Portland, Beaverton, Tualatin, Clackamas, Salem, and Eugene.  If it works, they’ll add it to all the menus.

Alex Karcher from Dave’s stopped by with some food for the staff here to try:   You can hear their reaction here:

 

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

Photo courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken
Photo by Veronica Carter

 

 

