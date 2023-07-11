Do “Not” Chicken Sandwiches Taste Like Chicken?

Dave’s Hot Chicken is testing some new Cauliflower Bites and “Not Chicken Sandwiches” around the Portland area. Dave’s is a nationwide chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches. The menu is pretty small, chicken, fries, slaw, mac and cheese, and the likes. They’ve decided to try out an option for those who don’t eat meat, or who want to cut out some of the fat. They’re testing out cauliflower-based products in six cities in Oregon: Portland, Beaverton, Tualatin, Clackamas, Salem, and Eugene. If it works, they’ll add it to all the menus.

