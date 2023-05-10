KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

DNA Project Gives Scientists Diverse Genome For Comparison

May 10, 2023 9:52AM PDT
Share
DNA Project Gives Scientists Diverse Genome For Comparison
Credit: MGN

(AP) – For two decades, scientists have been comparing every person’s genetic blueprint they study to a template that relies mostly on just one man.

But now, scientists are building a much more diverse set of reference genomes called a pangenome that combines genetic material from 47 people from various places around the world.

It’s the subject of four papers published Wednesday in the journals Nature and Nature Biotechnology.

Scientists say it’s already teaching them more about health and disease and should lead to better genetic testing, personalized medicine and drug development in the future.

More about:
DNA
Genome

Popular Posts

1

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
2

US Economy Grew At Weak 1.1% Rate In Q1 In Sign Of Slowdown
3

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
4

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate
5

Tucker Carlson Re-Launching Show On Twitter