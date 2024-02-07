DNA Evidence Leads To Arrest In Nearly Year Old Attempted Carjacking

Vancouver, Wash. — On January 26th, 2024, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detective Unit (TDU) was conducting a Stolen Vehicle Operation (SVO) involving multiple law enforcement agencies. During this operation, the Vancouver Police Department stopped a stolen vehicle and encountered Geoffrey Boal, who was wanted in connection with a February 2023 attempted carjacking. Boal was arrested on unrelated warrants.

The attempted carjacking occurred on February 21, 2023, at the Arco Gas Station located at 609 NE 99th Street. The victim was at the passenger side of his vehicle filling the tires with air when an individual approached the driver’s side and attempted to steal the vehicle. A physical altercation ensued between the victim and the suspect, during which the suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. The case was later turned over to the TDU for investigation.

Surveillance video footage obtained by detectives showed the suspect being dropped off by a vehicle before the carjacking incident. Following the altercation, the suspect discarded several clothing items behind a building before leaving the area. Photos of the transport vehicle were distributed to patrol squads, and the vehicle was later recognized in a local grocery store parking lot. TDU detectives interviewed the driver, leading to additional leads in the case. Clothing recovered from the scene was sent to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

Several months later, the WSP Crime Lab identified Boal as the suspect through DNA analysis of the clothing recovered from the scene. Despite efforts to locate him, detectives were initially unable to find Boal.

During the SVO on January 26, 2024, TDU Detective Tanya Johnson identified Boal and obtained evidence linking him to the 2023 carjacking, providing probable cause for his arrest. On January 31st, 2024, Boal was charged with Robbery I.