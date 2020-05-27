Divers Recover Car With Human Remains During Live Stream
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Human remains were found in a submerged vehicle that divers pulled out of the Willamette River at the Jefferson Street boat ramp in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon.
Folks with the “Adventures With Purpose” channel on YouTube were filming a diving team recovering the car that was about 400 yards off shore in about 85 feet of water.
After reeling in the vehicle to the boat ramp, skeletal remains were discovered. Filming was shut down and the crew called police.
The Clackamas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains. Police say the vehicle is associated with a case from Portland in 2008 involving a missing person who was said to be missing and suicidal.