Dinner on the Willamette!

The Portland Spirit cruises up and down the Willamette River every day. It’s a beautiful trip and as a bonus you get a scrumptious lunch, brunch or dinner!
I took my two nieces (age 13 and 9) with me for a dinner cruise. It was their first trip to Portland and we really hadn’t explored the city much. This gave them a glimpse of it from the water, where you can see pretty much everything. During the cruise a narrator points out landmarks and talks about the history of commerce on the river and of the city itself.
When it comes to the food, it’s outstanding! Entrees include Crispy Roast Duck, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Pesto Pasta and Northwest Steelhead topped with Ceviche. Dinner also includes salad and a delicious Focaccia Bread. The star of the show. if you even have room for it after it the generous portions they serve, is dessert! There’s Berry topped cheesecake, Tiramisu, Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake or Caribbean Confection, just to name a few.
