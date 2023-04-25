KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Lawyer Claims ‘Smoking Gun Proof’ Ed Sheeran Copied Song

April 25, 2023 2:48PM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the heirs of Marvin Gaye’s co-writer of the song “Let’s Get It On” says he has “smoking gun” proof that Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” violates the copyright of the soul classic.

Attorney Benjamin Crump told jurors Tuesday in his opening statement at a civil trial that the English pop star has merged the two songs in concert and jurors will get to see it.

Sheeran looked on as his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, insisted that Sheeran and a cowriter wrote their song independently and did not copy “Let’s Get It On.”

