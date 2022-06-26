Destructive Group Marches In Hollywood District

(Portland, Ore) — A group of over 60 people marched out of Grant Park late Saturday (June 25) night around 10 pm. Portland Police officers were monitoring the crowd, but were limited in resources.
Officers in other districts around the city were responding to various other incidents at the same time. Those included a felony assault, a shooting with injury, an impromptu “dance party”, a stabbing and a report of illegal racing.
The group headed for Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant place. Police say the destructive group caused damage to numerous businesses during the March through the Hollywood District. Officers have confirmed that several banks and coffee shops had broken windows and tagged with paint.
A pregnancy resource center was vandalized, in addition to a van owned by Portland Public Schools.
The Portland Police Bureau is asking area business with Surveillance cameras, to check your feeds between the hours of 10:06 pm and 10:40 pm. If you anyone has useful footage they’re invited to email clips to [email protected] and use case number 22-169901 as a referemce.