KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Deputy Acquitted Of All Charges For Failing To Act During Deadly Parkland School Shooting

June 29, 2023 1:03PM PDT
Share
Deputy Acquitted Of All Charges For Failing To Act During Deadly Parkland School Shooting
Credit: MGN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.

Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read.

The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago.

Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began.

Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter.

He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.

More about:
deputy
parkland
school
Shooting

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information
4

Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May
5

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students