Criminal Alien of the Week Report April, 24 2024

April 24, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the fourth week of April 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on a Mexican drug trafficker who has been sentenced to federal prison in a U.S. District Court in the state of Oregon.

Some background information, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Leader of Klamath Falls Drug Trafficking Ring Indicted in Federal Court” who the main subject of interest was 57-year-old Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 1:21-CR-00036).

Here are excerpts from USAODO’s September 30, 2021 news release on Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil:

“MEDFORD, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Medford has returned an indictment charging the leader and multiple associates of a Klamath Falls, Oregon area drug trafficking ring with conspiring with one another to transport large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from California to Oregon for distribution and sale in and around Klamath Falls.

Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil, 57, a Mexican National residing in Reno, Nevada, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and attempted distribution of methamphetamine. . . . The DEA also received assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, the Central Point Police Department, the Torrance Police Department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

More background information, while initially awaiting trial on the federal drug crime charges Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil was incarcerated on September 29, 2021 at the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) in Portland, Oregon.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a follow-up news release titled “DEA Investigations Result in Three Southern Oregon Drug Traffickers Pleading Guilty n Federal Court ” giving details in part on the federal criminal prosecution of Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil.

Here is an excerpt from USAODO’s November 1, 2023 news release that includes Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil:

“Defendants include the head of a Klamath Falls drug trafficking organization

MEDFORD, Ore.—The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced today that three southern Oregon drug traffickers, including the head of a Klamath Falls, Oregon, drug trafficking organization, have pleaded guilty in federal court following investigations by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Medford resident office.

Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil, 59, a former resident of Reno, Nevada, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil (Register Number: 63190-509) on November 13, 2023 was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Sheridan FCI located in Sheridan, Oregon.

On Friday, March 15, 2024 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon (USAODO), issued another follow-up news release “Three Sentenced to Federal Prison for Klamath Basin Drug Trafficking” giving details in part on the federal criminal prosecution of Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil.

Here is an excerpt from USAODO’s March 15, 2024 news release that includes Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil:

“MEDFORD, Ore.—In separate criminal cases, three southern Oregon drug traffickers, including the leader of a Klamath Falls, Oregon, drug trafficking organization, were sentenced to federal prison Thursday following investigations by the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil, 59, a former resident of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release; . . .

U.S. v. Martinez-Gil

According to court documents, between August 1, 2019, and September 2, 2021, Martinez-Gil and various associates conspired with one another to traffic large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone pills, purchased in Southern California to Southern Oregon. Martinez-Gil and others sold these drugs to distributors in Klamath and Lake counties for further distribution and sale.

On September 2, 2021, Martinez-Gil and several associates were arrested as part of a coordinated law enforcement operation and federal search warrants were executed on five locations and two vehicles connected to the group. Law enforcement located and seized more than seventeen pounds of methamphetamine and several hundred counterfeit Oxycodone pills.

On September 30, 2021, a federal grand jury in Medford returned an indictment charging Martinez-Gil and his associates with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

On November 1, 2023, Martinez-Gil pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

An important fact to understand, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), undertakes a significant role in the federal government’s law enforcement anti-drug trafficking mission.

Seeking detailed information on the historical immigration status of Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil on Friday, March 15, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region which encompasses the states of, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

As of Tuesday, April 23, 2024 ICE Public Affairs for the Northwest Region has not responded specifically to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” request for investigations and statements on Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil.

The consequences of Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil’s sentencing in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon means he will join more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the "Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report."



