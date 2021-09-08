      Weather Alert

COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Soar In Washington State

Sep 8, 2021 @ 10:29am
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says early reports show after Labor Day weekend hospitalizations continue to increase.

The Seattle Times reports hospital officials have counted 1,674 Washingtonians hospitalized with the COVID-19, a 7% increase from last week.

Sauer says more shockingly, 251 of those patients are on ventilators, reflecting a 34% increase from last week.

In response to rising cases, the two most populous counties in Washington state enacted outdoor mask mandates that went into effect Tuesday.

The King and Pierce Counties directives say people age 5 and older at events with 500 or more people must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

A statewide mask mandate remains in effect for indoor public spaces.

