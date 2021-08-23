      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Outbreak Sickens At Least 35 Inmates In Pierce County Jail

Aug 23, 2021 @ 2:42pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Up to 35 inmates at the Pierce County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The News Tribune reports over the last few days inmates reported feeling ill and were tested at the jail’s health clinic.

By Sunday, 25 to 35 COVID tests came back positive.

More tests are pending.

Following a protocol developed last year, jail officials immediately put roughly 180 inmates in quarantine.

That’s about one third of the jail’s population, which numbered 548 Sunday.

The outbreak means the jail will only allow people arrested on suspicion of violent crimes to be booked.

That includes murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, rape, child molestation, kidnapping, child assault, domestic violence and possessing explosive devices.

