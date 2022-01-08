      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Court Documents Show Djokovic Had COVID-19 Last Month

Jan 8, 2022 @ 7:20am

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic have filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 in the middle of last month. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after the Australian Border Force canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic was given a medical exemption on Jan. 1 based on his recent infection and it was backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels. Djokovic is in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne preparing for his challenge in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday.

Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On