Coronavirus Deaths Double In U.S. Over 48 Hours
DETROIT (AP) – Coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States have doubled in two days, topping 2,000, and authorities say an infant who tested positive has died. Worldwide, infections have surpassed 650,000 as new cases emerge in the United States and Europe. New York and other cities continue to be pummeled, and the virus is making its way into newly erupted hot spots in rural America. In parts of Africa, measures took a violent turn as countries imposed lock downs or sealed off major cities. Kenyan police fired tear gas and officers elsewhere hit people with batons. Russia said its borders will close Monday. Italy has now passed 10,000 deaths.
