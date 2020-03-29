      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Coronavirus Deaths Double In U.S. Over 48 Hours

Mar 28, 2020 @ 6:12pm

DETROIT (AP) – Coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States have doubled in two days, topping 2,000, and authorities say an infant who tested positive has died. Worldwide, infections have surpassed 650,000 as new cases emerge in the United States and Europe. New York and other cities continue to be pummeled, and the virus is making its way into newly erupted hot spots in rural America. In parts of Africa, measures took a violent turn as countries imposed lock downs or sealed off major cities. Kenyan police fired tear gas and officers elsewhere hit people with batons. Russia said its borders will close Monday. Italy has now passed 10,000 deaths.

Click here to see the latest coronavirus numbers from Worldometer

TAGS
19 Coronavirus covid Covid-19 deaths double Fatalities u.s. United States usa
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro